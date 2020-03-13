AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,138 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $26,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. grace capital acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.03.

T stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $229.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

