Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 0.7% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $36,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,986,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,466,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,103,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Medtronic by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,041,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $231,700,000 after purchasing an additional 847,555 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,765,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $868,534,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus upped their price target on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

MDT stock opened at $84.40 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $82.77 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.91. The firm has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,653 Shares of Anthem Inc
Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,653 Shares of Anthem Inc
SYSCO Co. Shares Acquired by Boston Private Wealth LLC
SYSCO Co. Shares Acquired by Boston Private Wealth LLC
Boston Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc
Boston Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc
Boston Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc
Boston Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc
Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $23.01 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $23.01 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
AT&T Inc. Shares Purchased by Boston Private Wealth LLC
AT&T Inc. Shares Purchased by Boston Private Wealth LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report