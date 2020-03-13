Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 0.7% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $36,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,986,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,466,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,103,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Medtronic by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,041,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $231,700,000 after purchasing an additional 847,555 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,765,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $868,534,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus upped their price target on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

MDT stock opened at $84.40 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $82.77 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.91. The firm has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

