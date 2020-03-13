Boston Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 0.8% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $44,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,753,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,633,592,000 after buying an additional 167,152 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,222,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,941,889,000 after buying an additional 550,509 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,068,000 after buying an additional 120,993 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,324,663,000 after buying an additional 191,131 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,953,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,042,961,000 after buying an additional 56,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.30.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $152.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $147.08 and a 1-year high of $216.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

