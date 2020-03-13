Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,056 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,203 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.9% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $48,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $623,193,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 314.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,566,000 after acquiring an additional 118,721 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 9,431.4% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 92,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 target price (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 price objective (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $108,500,939.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,675.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $906.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,672.00 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,991.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,840.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

