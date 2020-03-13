Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 42,649 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,649 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.7% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $41,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $104.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $99.09 and a one year high of $128.09. The company has a market cap of $297.69 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

