Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,248 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

VTI opened at $124.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.89 and a 200-day moving average of $158.16. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $124.41 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

