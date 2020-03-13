Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,321 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $24,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7,151.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 54,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $14.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.04. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at $44,849,110.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 208,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $5,035,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,109,300 shares of company stock valued at $28,854,784. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

