Blair William & Co. IL Has $17.38 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,980 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $17,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,271,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,737,517,000 after buying an additional 305,737 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,491,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,225,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,669 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,476,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,540,000 after acquiring an additional 209,827 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,776,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,227,000 after acquiring an additional 61,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,135,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,252,000 after purchasing an additional 969,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.88. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.87%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.