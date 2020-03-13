Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 228,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,134 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $20,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Nomura started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.64.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM stock opened at $67.01 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $90.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

