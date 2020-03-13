Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.06% of Hilton Hotels worth $19,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,988,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,736,000 after acquiring an additional 622,480 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 359.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 637,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,744,000 after purchasing an additional 498,901 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,569,000 after purchasing an additional 391,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,320,000 after purchasing an additional 183,716 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLT opened at $76.72 on Friday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.39.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Hotels announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. ValuEngine raised Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

