Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,593 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.11% of Omnicom Group worth $19,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period.

Shares of OMC opened at $56.55 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $85.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.43.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

