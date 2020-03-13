Blair William & Co. IL Sells 23,211 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,211 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.10% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $20,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

TIP stock opened at $113.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.15. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

