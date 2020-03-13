Blair William & Co. IL Increases Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,723 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.46% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $21,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RBA. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 101.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBA opened at $32.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $45.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.15%.

In related news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $686,750.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,750.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $43.50 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.81.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

