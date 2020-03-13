Blair William & Co. IL Has $20.61 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,785 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Novartis were worth $20,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 773.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,841,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,662 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,601,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,027 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $83,105,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Novartis by 102.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 541,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,035,000 after buying an additional 274,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 1,256.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 179,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,601,000 after buying an additional 166,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $74.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.73. The company has a market cap of $194.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $72.16 and a twelve month high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $3.0425 dividend. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

