Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Getting Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nasdaq earned a daily sentiment score of -1.36 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Nasdaq’s score:

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $88.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.08 and its 200-day moving average is $105.04. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $83.08 and a 1 year high of $120.23.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $301,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.