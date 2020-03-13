Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the February 13th total of 8,440,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 684,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XHR. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

XHR opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.17. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $23.33.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $282.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.56 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 50.23%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

