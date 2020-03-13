Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 2,210,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 582,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

NYSE:WBS opened at $26.92 on Friday. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $56.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WBS shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.93.

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.