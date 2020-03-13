Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 2,210,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 582,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

NYSE:WBS opened at $26.92 on Friday. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $56.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WBS shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.93.

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Webster Financial Co. Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Webster Financial Co. Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Axiom International Investors LLC DE Sells 1,050 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc
Axiom International Investors LLC DE Sells 1,050 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc
Clarivate Analytics PLC is Banbury Partners LLC’s Largest Position
Clarivate Analytics PLC is Banbury Partners LLC’s Largest Position
Blair William & Co. IL Has $24.29 Million Position in AmeriCold Realty Trust
Blair William & Co. IL Has $24.29 Million Position in AmeriCold Realty Trust
Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 236,395 Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc
Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 236,395 Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc
PetroChina Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds
PetroChina Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report