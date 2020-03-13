Axiom International Investors LLC DE Sells 1,050 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Axiom International Investors LLC DE lessened its stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $660,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.63.

Shares of ZM opened at $109.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion and a PE ratio of 1,368.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $129.83.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.88 million. The business’s revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 130,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $14,719,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $872,255.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 664,410 shares of company stock worth $61,650,628.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

