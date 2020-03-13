Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) is Banbury Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Banbury Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,765,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,944 shares during the period. Clarivate Analytics accounts for 8.9% of Banbury Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Banbury Partners LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Clarivate Analytics worth $29,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCC. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Clarivate Analytics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,089,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after acquiring an additional 29,430 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Clarivate Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,364,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Clarivate Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Clarivate Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clarivate Analytics alerts:

CCC stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.14. Clarivate Analytics PLC has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.67 million. Clarivate Analytics had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. Clarivate Analytics’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clarivate Analytics PLC will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.50 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.