Blair William & Co. IL Has $24.29 Million Position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 692,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,622 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $24,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COLD. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period.

COLD stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $40.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 114.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

