Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 236,395 Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 642,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 236,395 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 1.44% of Cheesecake Factory worth $24,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $21.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average of $39.84. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.57. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $694.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.79 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.61%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on CAKE. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.07.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

