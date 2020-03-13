PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) has been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. PetroChina earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTR. HSBC downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PetroChina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.82.

Shares of PTR stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.13. PetroChina has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $68.80. The company has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

