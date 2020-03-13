Banbury Partners LLC Sells 25,819 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Banbury Partners LLC lessened its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,819 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises approximately 1.9% of Banbury Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Banbury Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 377.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 381,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,755,000 after acquiring an additional 301,656 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Workday by 15,837.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 258,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 256,569 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Workday by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,005,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,308,000 after purchasing an additional 256,447 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Workday by 600.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 254,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,898,000 after purchasing an additional 218,401 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Workday by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,203,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $855,675,000 after purchasing an additional 186,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $131.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.93 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.01. Workday Inc has a 12 month low of $128.63 and a 12 month high of $226.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.40.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 5,714 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $1,025,434.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 5,290 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $848,145.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,766 shares of company stock worth $55,763,534 in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

