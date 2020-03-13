Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 54,688 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,688 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $25,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock opened at $134.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.44 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

