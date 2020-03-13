Banbury Partners LLC Sells 65,942 Shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

Banbury Partners LLC cut its stake in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,942 shares during the period. Carvana accounts for 1.5% of Banbury Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Banbury Partners LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Carvana by 206.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 58,328 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carvana by 62.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,316,000 after buying an additional 112,376 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 11.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVNA opened at $45.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.64. Carvana Co has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $115.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 98.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.94.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

