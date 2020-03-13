Axiom International Investors LLC DE Has $1.52 Million Stake in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Axiom International Investors LLC DE reduced its holdings in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,055 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 102,280 shares during the quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE owned 0.26% of CryoPort worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CryoPort by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,393 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CryoPort by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,816 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CryoPort by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,515 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CryoPort during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in CryoPort during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Get CryoPort alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a price objective on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CryoPort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of CryoPort stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.86 and a quick ratio of 17.84. CryoPort Inc has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $25.02.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CryoPort Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.