Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Bought by Banbury Partners LLC

Banbury Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up 5.9% of Banbury Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Banbury Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Palo Alto Networks worth $19,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $2,818,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 875,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,560,275.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,340. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PANW opened at $140.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.08 and a beta of 1.09. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $140.01 and a 1 year high of $251.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.42.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.50.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.