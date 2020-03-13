Axiom International Investors LLC DE Grows Position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Axiom International Investors LLC DE boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 91.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock opened at $116.86 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.24.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

EDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.