27,000 Shares in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by Axiom International Investors LLC DE

Axiom International Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after buying an additional 1,302,351 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Nike by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $197,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,295 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Nike by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,585,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $667,155,000 after acquiring an additional 733,940 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,476,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $352,155,000 after acquiring an additional 706,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nike by 867.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 738,321 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $74,799,000 after acquiring an additional 662,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $1,675,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $11,138,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Nike from to in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.79.

NYSE NKE opened at $76.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.52. The company has a market capitalization of $137.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

