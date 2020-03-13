Banbury Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Banbury Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 267,430 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,093,000. Nike comprises 8.1% of Banbury Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $76.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.52. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $137.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.79.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

