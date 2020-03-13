Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ opened at $73.17 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $72.60 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.50 and a 200-day moving average of $93.13.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.