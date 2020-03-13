United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Stock Position Lessened by Anchor Bolt Capital LP

Anchor Bolt Capital LP lessened its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 90,595 shares during the quarter. United Technologies comprises 5.8% of Anchor Bolt Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Anchor Bolt Capital LP’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $22,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in United Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in United Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in United Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 14,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on UTX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Shares of NYSE UTX opened at $102.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.37. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $92.80 and a 1 year high of $158.44. The company has a market capitalization of $103.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

