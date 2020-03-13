Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.86 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.5% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 288.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $258.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.85. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $253.68 and a 12-month high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

