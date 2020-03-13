Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

IEUR stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $34.47 and a twelve month high of $50.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.40.

