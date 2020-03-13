General Motors (NYSE:GM) is Anchor Bolt Capital LP’s 7th Largest Position

Anchor Bolt Capital LP trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 556,929 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 271,655 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for about 5.3% of Anchor Bolt Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Anchor Bolt Capital LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $20,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 337.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GM. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

GM stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.61. General Motors has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.29.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

