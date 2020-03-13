Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires 16,958 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,958 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $32,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $417,608,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $169,146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $168,756,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Comcast by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,030,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $451,092,000 after buying an additional 3,073,195 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 3,907.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,822,231 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $126,917,000 after buying an additional 2,751,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $34.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.