Brandes Investment Partners LP Cuts Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,073,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,595 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $33,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 29,862.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPC opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $45.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.43.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.10.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

