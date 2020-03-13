Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 341,100 Shares of St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE)

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its holdings in St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,686,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 341,100 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 2.80% of St. Joe worth $33,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,063,000 after purchasing an additional 252,890 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 40,659 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 336,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth about $4,934,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 29,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.94. St. Joe Co has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $23.38.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.60 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 21.12%.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

