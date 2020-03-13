Brandes Investment Partners LP Decreases Stock Holdings in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 823,862 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 128,792 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $34,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of China Mobile by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of China Mobile by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of China Mobile by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 17,518 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of China Mobile by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,273,000 after buying an additional 52,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of China Mobile by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,055 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHL opened at $33.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.12. China Mobile Ltd. has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

