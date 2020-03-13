Brandes Investment Partners LP Reduces Stock Position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,542,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 100,211 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.39% of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO worth $35,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after acquiring an additional 49,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,847,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $296,502,000 after buying an additional 1,222,186 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 170.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 933,236 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,559,000 after buying an additional 587,926 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 270.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 166,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 27.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 122,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 26,246 shares during the last quarter. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO alerts:

MBT opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

About Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.