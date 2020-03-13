Brandes Investment Partners LP Cuts Stake in Eni SpA (NYSE:E)

Brandes Investment Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,314,714 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 134,676 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.07% of ENI worth $40,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in E. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in ENI by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in ENI during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ENI by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ENI by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $14.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.77. Eni SpA has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $36.34.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $18.23 billion for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 5.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eni SpA will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

