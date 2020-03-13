Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 566,033 Shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV)

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its stake in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,843,732 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 566,033 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.17% of Telefonica Brasil worth $40,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 103,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 1,260.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VIV opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33. Telefonica Brasil SA has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $14.68.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

