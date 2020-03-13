Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 566,033 Shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV)

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its stake in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,843,732 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 566,033 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.17% of Telefonica Brasil worth $40,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 103,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 1,260.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VIV opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33. Telefonica Brasil SA has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $14.68.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV)

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires 16,958 Shares of Comcast Co.
Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires 16,958 Shares of Comcast Co.
Brandes Investment Partners LP Cuts Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co
Brandes Investment Partners LP Cuts Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co
Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 341,100 Shares of St. Joe Co
Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 341,100 Shares of St. Joe Co
Brandes Investment Partners LP Decreases Stock Holdings in China Mobile Ltd.
Brandes Investment Partners LP Decreases Stock Holdings in China Mobile Ltd.
Brandes Investment Partners LP Reduces Stock Position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO
Brandes Investment Partners LP Reduces Stock Position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO
Brandes Investment Partners LP Cuts Stake in Eni SpA
Brandes Investment Partners LP Cuts Stake in Eni SpA


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report