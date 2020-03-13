Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,515 shares during the quarter. Copa comprises approximately 1.4% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 1.29% of Copa worth $58,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Copa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,147,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Copa by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Copa by 465.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 32,602 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Copa from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Copa from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Copa in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Santander upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.91.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.78 and a 200 day moving average of $101.17. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $116.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.19. Copa had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. This is a boost from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

