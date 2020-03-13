Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 54,569 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,698,924 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 54,569 shares during the period. Halliburton accounts for 1.6% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.31% of Halliburton worth $66,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Halliburton by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Halliburton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 165,940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Halliburton by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 85,774 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.37.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $6.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $32.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

