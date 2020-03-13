Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 144,630 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 802,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144,630 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up 1.5% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.13% of Emerson Electric worth $61,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 416.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 11,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

NYSE EMR opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.33. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $45.12 and a 1 year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

