Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $43.48 Million Stock Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Brandes Investment Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,232,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 286,227 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $43,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 433.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 245.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CS opened at $7.71 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

