Brandes Investment Partners LP Reduces Stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,996 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Corp. of America makes up approximately 1.5% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.37% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $61,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,344,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $525,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.69.

In other news, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $39,205.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,353.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $35,436.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,465.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $136.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $136.53 and a fifty-two week high of $196.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.78.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

