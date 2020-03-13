Brandes Investment Partners LP Buys 40,131 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,797 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,131 shares during the period. Cigna comprises about 1.6% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.09% of Cigna worth $68,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.15.

In other news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $1,515,811.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,862.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,397 shares of company stock valued at $14,922,093 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $164.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.27. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $141.95 and a 12 month high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

