Brandes Investment Partners LP Lowers Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Brandes Investment Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,479,665 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 410,114 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.10% of UBS Group worth $43,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 23,177 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,645,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,183,000 after acquiring an additional 615,007 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 68,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 42,922 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

UBS stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.20%. On average, analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs purchased 25,438 shares of UBS Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $337,816.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 398,770 shares of company stock worth $5,397,768 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UBS shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

