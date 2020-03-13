Brandes Investment Partners LP Decreases Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 895,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40,740 shares during the period. State Street makes up 1.7% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.25% of State Street worth $70,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STT. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $48.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.64. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $47.48 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.